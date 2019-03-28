Free Country Music + Free Blizzards = Sunday Fun Day

You might want to cancel your plans for Sunday, you guys. Because CMT and DQ are about to make it so much sweeter.

The brand new Sweetest Summer Celebration on March 31 will have live music from Lauren Alaina, Walker Hayes, Josh Turner and Maddie & Tae. All the performances are free, and there will be free sample Blizzards — from DQ’s new Summer Blizzard menu — for everyone there. I basically lived on their S’Mores Blizzards last summer, so I know that whatever they’re mixing up, it’s going to fuel the summer of 2019.

There will also be interactive games, all kinds of photo booth experiences, a cotton-candy-themed ball pit, prizes and more. It’s perfect for the whole family.

The performance schedule for Sunday runs from Noon-5pm CT, and will be on the outdoor stage right in Cumberland Park on 1st Street, just across the river from downtown Nashville’s honky-tonk row.

12:15 Maddie & Tae

(This will be a good practice session before the duo hits the road a month from now with Carrie Underwood.)

