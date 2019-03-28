Five at Five: Dan + Shay Joins Shawn Mendes’ Australian Tour + Luke Combs Extends 2019 Tour

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Thursday (March 28):
Dan + Shay Join Shawn Mendes’ Australian ConcertsDan MacMedan/Getty Images
Dan + Shay will perform four shows on Shawn Mendes’ newly added Australian shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Tickets for the October and November concerts go on sale Monday (April 1) through Mendes’ website.
Chris Young’s Fishing Tournament Supports Cancer ResearchEthan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Chris Young will host the third annual Th3 Legends Cast For a Cure Big Bass Tournament June 1 on Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tenn. Legendary anglers and NBC Sports Outdoors’ Th3 Legends, Bill Dance, Jimmy Houston and Roland Martin, will compete in the 2019 event with proceeds supporting cancer research through the T.J. Martell Foundation. “My dad fought cancer and won,” Chris shared in a release. “I can’t think of any better way to give back to an organization that helps find cures for cancer than to spend the day sitting in a boat fishing with my old man.”
Luke Combs to Wrap 2019 with Headlining Debut at Bridgestone ArenaTim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Luke Combs’ Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour will extend through this fall. New shows resume Sept. 26 at Rogers, Ark.’s Walmart AMP and run through the tour’s Dec. 13 closer at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Special guests throughout the tour include Morgan Wallen, The Cadillac Three and Jameson Rodgers. Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m. local time through Combs’ website.
Outlaw Country Cruise Announces 2020 LineupTim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
The initial lineup for the fifth annual Outlaw Country Cruise boasts more than 34 acts including The Mavericks, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Shooter Jennings, Son Volt and Elizabeth Cook. The five-night concert vacation travels to Miami, Key West and Jamaica via Norwegian Pearl starting Jan. 29, 2020. Ticket information can be found at the Outlaw Country Cruise’s website.
Kix Brooks Brings Out the First and the WorstKatie Kauss
Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Kix Brooks hosted the annual songwriter round, The First and the Worst, on Wednesday (March 27) at Nashville’s City Winery. The event has top songwriters performing the first and the worst songs they’ve ever written in an intimate songwriter series supporting Music Health Alliance. Wednesday night featured performances by Brooks, Desmond Child (Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On a Prayer”), Luke Dick (Eric Church’s “Kill a Word”), Sandy Knox (Reba McEntire and Linda Davis’ “Does He Love You”) and Laura Veltz (Maren Morris’ “Rich”) and raised more than $500,000 for the non-profit, which works to provide free healthcare support to music industry professionals at every stage of their career.