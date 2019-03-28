Five at Five: Dan + Shay Joins Shawn Mendes’ Australian Tour + Luke Combs Extends 2019 Tour

Chris Young will host the third annual Th3 Legends Cast For a Cure Big Bass Tournament June 1 on Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tenn. Legendary anglers and NBC Sports Outdoors’ Th3 Legends, Bill Dance, Jimmy Houston and Roland Martin, will compete in the 2019 event with proceeds supporting cancer research through the T.J. Martell Foundation. “My dad fought cancer and won,” Chris shared in a release. “I can’t think of any better way to give back to an organization that helps find cures for cancer than to spend the day sitting in a boat fishing with my old man.”