Chris Stapleton Guests on P!nk’s Hurts 2B Human

Chris Stapleton is among the musical guests on P!nk’s upcoming album, Hurts 2B Human, which arrives April 26.

Stapleton is featured on song 11, “Love Me Anyway” and he is the only country artist named in the album’s tracklist. Additional guests on the 13-song collection include Wrabel, Khalid and Cash Cash.

The new duet is Stapleton’s second pop collaboration following “Say Something” from Justin Timberlake’s 2018 album, Man of the Woods. P!nk previously collaborated with Kenny Chesney on “Setting the World on Fire,” a nominee for best country duo/group performance at the 2017 Grammy awards.

Stapleton and Dan + Shay are the lead nominees heading to the 54th annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas. Both acts will perform on the show airing live April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here is the complete track list for Hurts 2B Human:

1. “Hustle”

2. “(Hey Why) Miss You Sometime”

3. “Walk Me Home”

4. “My Attic”

5. “90 Days” featuring Wrabel

6. “Hurts 2B Human” featuring Khalid

7. “Can We Pretend” featuring Cash Cash

8. “Courage”

9. “Happy”

10. “We Could Have It All”

11. “Love Me Anyway” featuring Chris Stapleton

12. “Circle Game”

13. “The Last Song of Your Life”