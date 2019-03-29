Five at Five: Brooks & Dunn’s Hot 20 Takeover + George Strait Leads New Music Friday

MuttNation Foundation’s 10th-anniversary celebration continues with the launch of its new program, SPA Days (Shelter Pet Adoption). The initiative was developed to help animal rescues increase their adoption numbers. The program rolled out with five shelters and provided each rescue with a “toolkit” that included collars for their adoptable dogs, a MuttNation banner customized with their shelter’s name and a check for $1,000 to help cover the costs of their event. More than 130 rescue animals found forever homes through the five shelters’ first SPA Days.