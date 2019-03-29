Five at Five: Brooks & Dunn’s Hot 20 Takeover + George Strait Leads New Music Friday

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Friday (March 29):
-
New Albums from George Strait, LOCASH and Jake Owen
Don’t know about you, but our weekend will be dedicated to diving into George Strait’s Honky Tonk Time Machine , Jake Owen’s Greetings From … Jake and LOCASH’s Brothers. All are among the new albums out today (March 29).
New Songs from Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Midland and Kane Brown
With the 54th annual ACM Awards happening in 10 days, it seems like everyone’s got new music to promote. Shelton’s “God’s Country,” Bryan’s “Knockin’ Boots,” Midland’s “Mr. Lonely” and Kane Brown’s Spanish remix of “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” featuring singer and actress Becky G are among the new tracks available today (March 29).“Mr. Lonely” is the first release from Midland’s forthcoming sophomore album.
Son on the Way for Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon
Congratulations to parents Rodney Atkins and wife, Rose Falcon, who revealed they are expecting their second son. The new baby boy will join older brothers Ryder Falcon and Atkins’ 17-year-old son Elijah at home. People announced the couple’s gender reveal today (March 29).
Miranda Lambert and Bev Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Launches SPA daysRick Diamond/Getty Images
MuttNation Foundation’s 10th-anniversary celebration continues with the launch of its new program, SPA Days (Shelter Pet Adoption). The initiative was developed to help animal rescues increase their adoption numbers. The program rolled out with five shelters and provided each rescue with a “toolkit” that included collars for their adoptable dogs, a MuttNation banner customized with their shelter’s name and a check for $1,000 to help cover the costs of their event. More than 130 rescue animals found forever homes through the five shelters’ first SPA Days.
Brooks & Dunn Take Over CMT Hot 20 CountdownEmbedded from media.mtvnservices.com.
A three-part CMT Hot 20 Countdown interview with Brooks & Dunn is dedicated to their reunion project, Reboot. Until the new episode airs on Saturday and Sunday (March 30-31) at 9 a.m. ET, enjoy an exclusive, sneak-peek interview with CMT.com’s Samantha Stephens.
-