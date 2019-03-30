Revisiting the Videos Behind Justin Moore’s No. 1 Hits

As he contemplates his 35th birthday today (March 30), Justin Moore can take comfort in having seen six of his 15 singles go No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Like Montgomery Gentry and Jason Aldean, Moore focuses much of his music on praising and defending small towns and the regular folks who inhabit them. Not surprisingly, this point of view is sometimes accompanied by a tough-guy, chip-on-the-shoulder attitude, as in, for example, “I Could Kick Your Ass” and “If You Don’t Like My Twang.” So don’t look to Moore for crooning and sensitive love ballads.

But the videos he acts in tend to moderate–as well as elaborate–the thrust of his lyrics, sometimes with pathos, sometimes with humor. The following six videos helped propel Moore’s singles to the top: