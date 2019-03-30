At 29, Thomas Rhett is Re-defining Country Music

Both in the songs he writes and the ones he chooses to record, Thomas Rhett has been chipping away at country music stereotypes without actually shattering them. He still sings of drinking too much and loving too hard — just as Hank Williams did — but he brings to his work what might be called “suburban sensibilities.”

Before we plunge into some of Rhett’s deviations from conventional country, let’s pause to wish him a happy 29th birthday today (March 30).