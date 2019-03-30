Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Things got a little weird last weekend. Could it have just been the ’shrooms Blake Shelton was hunting? The morel mushrooms that had been eluding him finally appeared within reach, but he was a little worse for wear because of the hunt. There was also a literal handful of puppies in an effort to make Midland more likeable.

In other less weird news, Tim McGraw reflected on his Faith, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany was starting to contemplate what to wear to this year’s ACM Awards, Kelsea Ballerini was the super fan in all of us, Thomas Rhett got some fly-fishing encouragement from his wife Lauren, Lee Brice shared a screenshot of a text from his wife Sara, Maren Morris got to be “Too Little Too Late” with JoJo, Lauren Alaina felt very OPRYciated after her show, Brad Paisley was on the lookout for a fan video, Jake Owen was on the lookout for all the Sheila’s (the ones who go bat shit on tequila), Jon Pardi had a party for one, and Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman took in a night of Network theater.

And while the world got hooked on The Act, I was just over here impatiently waiting for the episode when Gypsy Rose Blanchard met Miranda Lambert.

Well… 7 wasp stings, 1 rattlesnake bite, hypothermia, heat exhaustion and a hyperextended scrotum I finally found one!!!!! #godscountry #morrellmushroom pic.twitter.com/4PslwTI3Xm — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 30, 2019

Here’s a photo of us with puppies. Do you like us now? pic.twitter.com/xXlezM5CPQ — Midland (@MidlandOfficial) March 30, 2019

Just reflecting on how fortunate and grateful I am pic.twitter.com/h51q7K6ksy — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 30, 2019

Anybody get a video of me singing #mymiracle last night? It was sort of the first time I sang it on the road since it’s been out. Let’s see it. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) March 30, 2019

Where are all the Sheila’s? — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) March 31, 2019

Band bus party pic.twitter.com/fHGb3xGuWR — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) March 30, 2019

Anyone else obsessed with @TheActOnHulu? I can’t wait for the episode about Gypsy Rose getting to meet @mirandalambert IRL. pic.twitter.com/JcMa1lrFLu — Alison Bonaguro (@alisonbonaguro) April 1, 2019