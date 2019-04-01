The Return of Carrie Underwood

When your first baby is born, you’re kind of a rookie at everything. But when your second baby is born, you become a seasoned pro of motherhood. And such is the case with Carrie Underwood, who just started sharing the ups and downs of parenting two young boys — Isaiah, 4 years old, and Jacob, 2 months old — with her fans and followers on Twitter over the past few days.



First their was her confusion over Isaiah’s expanding vocabulary:

My 4-year-old just told me that something is “unreasonable.” ‍♀️ Where does he get this stuff? — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 25, 2019



Then there was her attitude of gratitude for her husband Mike Fisher and the gift of peace and quiet he gave her:

I wanna publicly thank the hubs for taking the kiddos and letting this tired mama sleep a couple extra hours this morning. If any of you fellas out there could do this every once-in-a-while for your ladies, lemme tell you, it makes all the difference in the world! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 30, 2019



She also gave every mother permission to look at housework as a legit workout:

When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout! Unless your shirt is blue…then maybe you should be concerned! (sorry, total mom joke)

I took these pics after my gym sesh yesterday (today I’m cleaning this mess of a house, which I… https://t.co/1m0fBVU7b0 pic.twitter.com/PRHFYnx7Sp — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 30, 2019



And again with Isaiah’s creative vocabulary:

My own kid just called me “Carefree Underwear.” This is basically elementary school all over again. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 31, 2019



Finally, there was Underwood’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. How bad? Well, there was a naked, screaming Jacob in a restaurant, and a stranger who offered to buy Underwood a drink. That bad.

Thanks to the nice lady who offered to buy me a drink at lunch today after I carried my naked, poo covered, screaming baby up the stairs and back to my table. It was a rookie mistake leaving the diaper bag at the table and only taking a diaper and 2 wipes. Never again. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 31, 2019