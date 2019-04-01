Boyz II Men Uncovers Hidden “Amazed” History

How Lonestar’s Eight-Week No. 1 Almost Belonged to the Group First

It’s hard to believe that Lonestar’s “Amazed” has a 20th anniversary this summer.

Co-written by Marv Green, Chris Lindsey and Aimee Mayo, the song claimed the pinnacle of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for eight consecutive weeks in summer of 1999 and has become a standard at nearly every school dance since.

But long before Lonestar’s Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater and Dean Sams recorded the crossover hit, Boyz II Men almost had it first.

“That song interesting enough was brought to us years before it was recorded by Lonestar,” Nathan Morris revealed backstage at Boyz II Men’s CMT Crossroads with Brett Young. “We were kind of in the middle of our contract figuring out who we were going to be as Boyz II Men moving forward. So, we turned the song away. Next thing you know, we hear that Lonestar song on the radio and watch it just sky-rocket.”

