What Does Being “Ladylike” Mean To Ingrid Andress?

The video provides the perfect visual to accompany the song’s powerful lyrical imagery. Fun fact: it was meant to be shot in the desert, but snow and 40 mph winds sent production to a studio in Los Angeles instead.

But how perfect did it turn out?

“Lady Like” is on the fast track to becoming an undeniable anthem for women and folks everywhere, and a much-needed reminder that the only path to follow as a woman in the world is the one you’re walking. To be ladylike is simply to be true to one’s self in the face of societal expectations.

“It’s crazy how simple writing a song can be when it comes from a real place,” she said.

For Andress, the message of “Lady Like” is personal, but not only for her but also for her sisters in arms. This one really is for the girls, to feel seen and represented and loved.

“I mean that’s the whole reason I write songs! I am terrible at small talk, so when I get into social situations, it’s hard for me to connect to people on the level that I’d actually like to get to because nobody wants to talk about the real stuff. If people can relate to my songs, then I feel like we’ve just had a meaningful conversation that leaves us both feeling understood.”

“Lady Like” is the first release of an ongoing stream of songs that Andress will be releasing for the rest of the year.

“Each one of my songs tells a personal story, so I want them to be heard and have their own life separate from one another,” she said.

Bring ’em on. The world is ready.