ACM Awards: Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson Warm Up Live in Nashville

Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini joined Kelly Clarkson’s #AMinuteAndAGlassOfWine series on the last weekend of her Meaning of Life tour.

The Facebook Live performances were part of every show on the Meaning of Life tour supporting Clarkson’s 2017 album of the same title in an effort to share the production with fans worldwide.

Onstage Saturday (March 30) at the Greenville, S.C. finale, Clarkson became visibly emotional saying, “This has been the most amazing tour that I’ve ever been a part of getting to tour a record I’ve wanted to make since I was a little kid. And just being so phenomenally blessed, like I come from nothing and it’s just been a really great time.”

Ballerini was the final night’s guest on an intimate cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.”



Eight days before the 54th annual ACM Awards, host McEntire delivered her signature melisma Friday (March 29) when she joined Clarkson live in Nashville for a medley of hits that included “Because of You,” “Can’t Even Get the Blues,” “Fancy,” “Is There Life Out There” and “Freedom.”



The McEntire-Clarkson collaboration fell just before the one-year anniversary of their 2018 ACM Awards collaboration. That night, they performed McEntire-Linda Davis power ballad, “Does He Love You.” McEntire greeted Clarkson with a kiss on her head when she appeared onstage Friday.

Clarkson and McEntire are among the performers set to appear onstage at the 54th Annual ACM Awards. McEntire will host the show live from Las Vegas Sunday (April 7) at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.