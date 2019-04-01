Five at Five: Jake Owen Gets Ready for Paris + Kip Moore Checks In From Room to Spare Tour

As Slowheart’s “The Bull” climbs the country charts, Moore checked in with People in Chicago on his Room to Spare tour to give an update on the new music he’s working on for the album’s follow-up. “There is a lot of questioning about who I am in this world and where I fit in with God and what is God to me,” Moore says about what his songwriting is invoking for the new album. “There are also lots of questions about trying to get back to the core of your faith and questions about where I fit in this world. I’ve slipped and fallen all through my life, but my faith has never wavered. I have always felt it’s been rock solid at its core.” The Room to Spare: Acoustic Tour continues through May 11 before four-show UK tour starting May 26 in Manchester.