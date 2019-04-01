Five at Five: Jake Owen Gets Ready for Paris + Kip Moore Checks In From Room to Spare Tour

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Monday (April 1):
Willie Nelson Reveals 4th of July Picnic & Fireworks PerformersGary Miller/Getty Images for ABA
Willie Nelson & Family and Luke Combs are among the artists scheduled to perform at Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic & Fireworks. The day-long event at the Austin360 Amphitheatre will feature additional performances by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Alison Krauss, Jamey Johnson, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Colter Wall, Hayes Carll, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Gene Watson, Billy Joe Shaver, Johnny Bush, Folk Uke, Raelyn Nelson Band and The Casey Kristofferson Band. Tickets go on sale Friday (April 5) at 10 a.m. through the venue’s website.
Midland’s Jess Carson and Wife Camille Welcome Rosalia Jean
Congrats to parents Jess Carson of Midland and wife Camille on the birth of their third child, a daughter they’ve named Rosalia Jean. According to People, their new baby made her world debut in a natural birth at home on March 27 in Driftwood, Texas and joins older siblings Parker Emmanuel and Ida Mae.
Kip Moore Gives Update on New Album from Room to Spare: Acoustic Tour
As Slowheart’s “The Bull” climbs the country charts, Moore checked in with People in Chicago on his Room to Spare tour to give an update on the new music he’s working on for the album’s follow-up. “There is a lot of questioning about who I am in this world and where I fit in with God and what is God to me,” Moore says about what his songwriting is invoking for the new album. “There are also lots of questions about trying to get back to the core of your faith and questions about where I fit in this world. I’ve slipped and fallen all through my life, but my faith has never wavered. I have always felt it’s been rock solid at its core.” The Room to Spare: Acoustic Tour continues through May 11 before four-show UK tour starting May 26 in Manchester.
Jake Owen Gets Ready for Paris
Owen and his girlfriend Erica Hartlein will name their first child Paris. Their daughter is due May 1 and will join six-year-old stepsister, Pearl, who is Owen’s first child from his previous marriage with Lacey Buchanan. “To be blessed with another beautiful little girl is a big deal because I do think that it takes special men to be a great dad to a little girl,” he tells People. “And I feel like, thanks to Pearl, she’s shown me how to be a good father to little girls, and I’ll be a great father to Paris because of that.” Owen heads to Sunday’s (April 7) 54th ACM Awards nominated for song of the year for “Down to the Honkytonk.” It’s his first ACM nomination in 10 years after winning new male vocalist of the year in 2009.
Maren Morris’ GIRL Tour Gets New Shows
Morris has added a series of new dates to GIRL: The World Tour starting Sept. 14 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theater through Nov. 15 at Milwaukee, Wisc.’s Eagles Ballroom. The schedule includes a headlining engagement at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on Oct. 18. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday (April 5) at 10 a.m. through Morris’ website. Additional concerts will be announced soon.
