Did the ACM Awards Leave Any Artists Out?

With Tuesday’s (April 2) announcement that Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Old Dominion and Keith Urban will be performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night, it makes you wonder if they are just refusing to leave anyone out. Because those stars are joining an already very packed roster of country’s best artists, from the brand new to the iconic legends: Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Brooks & Dunn, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, LANCO, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton.

And it’s not just the performances that the ACM has stacked up. They’ve also collected all kinds of big names to do the presenting at the Awards: Lauren Alaina, Beth Behrs, Clint Black, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jessie James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Jay Hernandez, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Nancy O’Dell, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ray, Cole Swindell and Wilmer Valderrama.

All those presenters and all 25 of those artists will be ready to go live when the ACM Awards start broadcasting from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 7) at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

In the nights leading up to the Awards, the 7th Annual ACM Party for a Cause will host hours and hours of live music and events for country fans: where you hear the songs you love and the stories behind them, watch performances at The Yard inside Topgolf Las Vegas, celebrate the country hits of today and yesterday, and party at the official after party in the Marquee Ballroom and MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. You can check out the full line-up for those events here.

Even though Bryan and Shelton both have brand new songs to share with the world, we can’t help wishing they’d do something together someday. Because remember how far back they go? Refresh your memory with this clip from 2008, when Shelton shared all kinds of advice with his opening act.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. Embedded from www.youtube.com



