Five at Five: Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan’s New Nashville Steakhouse + Kathie Lee Gifford Talks Nashville Move

Here's what you need to know for Tuesday (April 2):
What We Know About Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan’s Nashville SteakhouseRick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM
A second E3 Chophouse is set to open in Nashville this year. Owners Adam LaRoche, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan announced plans for the Hillsboro Village location this week at 1628 21st Avenue South (at the corner of Wedgewood Avenue and 21st Avenue). The menu will offer all-natural, ranch-to-restaurant beef sourced from E3 certified ranches that is free of antibiotics, steroids and added hormone. Upon completion, the three-story, 13,000-square-foot restaurant will feature expansive space for dinner, private events and a rooftop bar.
Kacey Musgraves Eyes Tame Impala Vibes for New MusicJason Kempin/Getty Images for for Essential Broadcast Media, LLC
During a conversation with Variety for the outlet’s Power of Women issue, which has Musgraves as one of five honorees, she outlines a general direction of the new music she’s working on for Golden Hour’s follow-up. “What I have right now is a reflection on the first year of marriage,” she says. “I haven’t had the chance to really get in the studio and play with it yet. But I could see it being a nod to a Bill Withers kind of a thing.” She adds, “There are a lot of people that I want to write with, going into this new album. I would love to write with the Tame Impala guy, Kevin Parker. Sufjan Stevens would be amazing. I was thinking this morning about the Shins; I would love to collaborate with them.”
Justin Moore Announces Flora-Bama Concerts and Postpones New AlbumEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Justin Moore’s day-long Flora-Bama Sunset Beach Concert Series with Easton Corbin is set for Sept. 1 at the beachside lounge and package store on the Florida-Alabama state line. This Gulf Coast establishment has been entertaining visitors since 1964 with live music daily year-round. It’s also the home of the world-famous “Interstate Mullet Toss.” Tickets for the concert series go on sale Friday (April 5) at 10 a.m. CT through Eventbrite. The announcement coincides with the rescheduling of Late Nights and Longnecks’ album release. The 10-song album arrives July 26.
Kathie Lee Gifford Talks Nashville MoveJason Davis/WireImage
One of Kathie Lee Gifford’s first goals after the Today show is to establish roots in Nashville. The popular morning show host plans to hang her hat on her Franklin, Tenn. property, which will serve as home base for a series of creative endeavors she has in the works. “I am an artist, I’m an actress, I’m a writer, I’m a songwriter, a director now,” she tells People. “That’s the stuff that feeds my soul, and I know that I’m running out of time to do those things.” Regarding her move to Nashville, she said, “Even if you’re just having a dinner party there, invariably people end up at your piano or taking your guitar off the wall, and next thing you know, you’ve written a song, and you’re in the studio the next week doing a demo.”
Garth Brooks Picks King Calaway for MinneapolisEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
King Calaway, a rising band comprising of six musicians from three different countries, will make its stadium performance debut opening for Garth Brooks’ headlining concert at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium May 3. King Calaway is comprised of Caleb Miller, Chris Deaton, Simon Dumas, Jordan Harvey, Chad Michael Jervis and Austin Luther. The group’s eponymous EP arrived Jan. 25.
