Five at Five: Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan’s New Nashville Steakhouse + Kathie Lee Gifford Talks Nashville Move

Kacey Musgraves Eyes Tame Impala Vibes for New Music

During a conversation with Variety for the outlet’s Power of Women issue, which has Musgraves as one of five honorees, she outlines a general direction of the new music she’s working on for Golden Hour’s follow-up. “What I have right now is a reflection on the first year of marriage,” she says. “I haven’t had the chance to really get in the studio and play with it yet. But I could see it being a nod to a Bill Withers kind of a thing.” She adds, “There are a lot of people that I want to write with, going into this new album. I would love to write with the Tame Impala guy, Kevin Parker. Sufjan Stevens would be amazing. I was thinking this morning about the Shins; I would love to collaborate with them.”