Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch and Brad Paisley Chart New Songs

Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty takes a big leap from No. 22 to No. 10.

Completing the Top 5 albums array, in descending order, are Maren Morris’ Girl, the eponymous Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller (now with more than three million copies sold) and Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Brett Young’s “Here Tonight,” Michael Ray’s “One That Got Away,” Riley Green’s “There Was This Girl” and Old Dominion’s “Make It Sweet.”

Let’s see what effect the Academy of Country Music’s awards show Sunday (April 7) will have.