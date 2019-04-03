Music

Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch and Brad Paisley Chart New Songs

Luke Combs Continues Dominance of Country Albums and Songs Rankings
The top of the country charts remained unchanged, but we’re happy to report that there’s new music making the list this week from Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch and Brad Paisley.

Luke Combs still has the week’s top country album and song with This One’s for You and “Beautiful Crazy,” respectively.

