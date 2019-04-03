Music Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch and Brad Paisley Chart New Songs Luke Combs Continues Dominance of Country Albums and Songs Rankings by Edward Morris 9h ago The top of the country charts remained unchanged, but we’re happy to report that there’s new music making the list this week from Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch and Brad Paisley. Luke Combs still has the week’s top country album and song with This One’s for You and “Beautiful Crazy,” respectively. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Shelton sports the highest song debut with “God’s Country,” which erupts at a volcanic No. 24. His entry is followed by Bryan’s “Knockin’ Boots” (No. 48), Lynch’s “Ridin’ Roads” (No. 52) and Paisley’s “My Miracle” (No. 57). Combs’ “Houston, We Got a Problem” snaps back into play at (No. 60). There are no new albums breaking into the Top 50, but Tim McGraw’s Number One Hits returns at No. 23 and the Eagles’ Hotel California at No. 37. Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty takes a big leap from No. 22 to No. 10. Completing the Top 5 albums array, in descending order, are Maren Morris’ Girl, the eponymous Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller (now with more than three million copies sold) and Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour. The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Brett Young’s “Here Tonight,” Michael Ray’s “One That Got Away,” Riley Green’s “There Was This Girl” and Old Dominion’s “Make It Sweet.” Let’s see what effect the Academy of Country Music’s awards show Sunday (April 7) will have. Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.