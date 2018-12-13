Superstar Reveals How One Man Re-Opened Her Broken Heart

Reba: “The Old Heart Is Still Beating”

Reba McEntire’s pal Vince Gill had a song back in 1994, the title track to one of his most beloved albums. Maybe you remember it: a sweet ballad called “When Love Finds You.”

It could very well be the theme of McEntire’s current relationship with her sweetheart Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo.

“I was not looking,” McEntire told People of her mindset after her painful and public divorce from Narvel Blackstock. “Not even interested.”

The superstar, who graces the current cover of the mag, sat down with the outlet for an exclusive chat, where she opened up about her romance with Lasuzzo and gave the long-awaited backstory of how the two met.

In August of 2017, McEntire was on vacation with a friend of Kix Brooks in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. There she met, Lasuzzo, a retired oil geologist and wildlife photographer who knew how to show her around like a local.

“We just had the best time,” McEntire told them. “And so two nights later, we all went out to dinner, and he bought my dinner.”

Her next trip to Jackson Hole led to an official dinner date and more quality time together. “I was there almost a week, and we spent every day together,” she revealed.

So, cut to the present day. Is it — love?

“We’re totally in love, absolutely,” she told People. “I wouldn’t put up with somebody for two years if I wasn’t in love with ’em!”

“The old heart’s still beating,” she said.

Look for Lasuzzo with McEntire on the red carpet at the upcoming ACM Awards this weekend. He’ll be there supporting his lady as she prepares to host the show for the 16th time and perform, too.

McEntire told People that the two were already coordinating their outfits, so they wouldn’t “clash too much.”

Love looks good on you, Reba.

McEntire hosts the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards air live April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.