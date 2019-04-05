Montgomery Gentry: 10 Prime Hits

Honoring the Legacy of the Late Troy Gentry with Our Favorite Performances

It’s hard to believe that it’s been just over 20 years ago that Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry made their world debut with “Hillbilly Shoes;” their first of many signature songs.

Although it peaked at No. 13 in 1999, the loud and proud country rocker immediately stood out on the airwaves and reintroduced authentic outlaw attitude back into the mainstream in a year when songs like Lonestar’s “Amazed,” Kenny Chesney’s “How Forever Feels” and Martina McBride’s “I Love You” were more the trend.

