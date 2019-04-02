Five at Five: Garth Brooks Plans Free Show + Brad Paisley Breaks Ground

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you might want to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Thursday (April 4):
Garth Brooks Studies Up for Free College Show
How’s this for a study break? Garth Brooks just announced a free show for April 19 for University of Florida students. He’ll play for a while, then he will take questions from students. While the students get in for free, the university’s faculty and staff will be able to buy specially priced tickets to this Sound Check event. All of the money raised through those tickets will go back to the University of Florida for the Machen Florida Opportunity Scholars program for low-income students.
Charlie Daniels Unveils Gallery of Photos Taken By VeteransRick Diamond/Getty Images
Charlie Daniels is ready to show the world what life looks like through the lens of a veteran. He and his veterans non-profit group The Journey Home Project have partnered with the Rich Poverty organization to assemble a new art exhibit at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. The exhibit is a gallery of more than 50 combat and civilian photographs taken by veterans and their families, and it’s called The Alliance Collection. “It’s a real honor to do anything that benefits our heroes in the military, and to be a part of something displayed in the Pentagon makes it even more special,” says Daniels.
Brad Paisley Gets a Little Mud on the Backhoe
We broke ground today on @TheStoreNash!! Or more specifically, I did, in this backhoe. And no one was hurt!
There are a lot of ways to be a part of this new charity, go to https://t.co/KCOc9wytmq to find out how you can help! pic.twitter.com/DTvbBU3Bba
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) April 3, 2019
Brad Paisley broke ground on his new passion project, The Store. When it’s complete, it will be a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store. Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley were there to get the charity started, and talk about what inspired them to open The Store. “Our goal is to give dignity to parents,” Paisley said. “They can go to The Store and shop in a completely normal way, from choosing the food to checking out, but with no money exchanging hands. The kids can even ride a mechanical pony out in front of The Store – no charge. Kids do not need the stress of wondering how their parents are going to feed them. In Nashville we have the power of the benevolence of the residents to support The Store.” The Store will be located at 2005 12th Ave. South and will be completed at the end of the year.
Country Racks Up Billboard Nominations
The 2019 @BBMAs nominations are here! See the full list: https://t.co/zdUt5QJq24 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/KlgjdoM7jJ
— billboard (@billboard) April 4, 2019
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which will be handed out on in Las Vegas on May 1, released their list of nominees today, and there are 12 country artists on their list: Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and Luke Combs. They are nominated in all-genre and country-specific categories like Billboard chart achievement award, top duo/group, top country artist, top country male artist, top country female artist, top country duo/group, top country tour, top country album and top country song.
How Jason Aldean’s Family Gets That One Hour BackView this post on Instagram
I needed to post for the parents and busy people out there and let you know how much of a lifesaver @instacart is It’s a delivery service for your groceries… I use it on rainy days, or days when packing up the babies for a grocery trip seems like it might be too much. I shop on my phone and get them delievered to the house within an hour! #myextrahour #InstacartFan #InstacartPartner #ad
The latest Instagram post from Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany may be a sponsored one, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth sharing. “I needed to post for the parents and busy people out there and let you know how much of a lifesaver @instacart is. It’s a delivery service for your groceries,” she wrote as a caption of a photo of Memphis “helping” unpack the groceries. “I use it on rainy days, or days when packing up the babies for a grocery trip seems like it might be too much. I shop on my phone and get them delivered to the house within an hour!”