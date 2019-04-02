Five at Five: Garth Brooks Plans Free Show + Brad Paisley Breaks Ground

Brad Paisley Gets a Little Mud on the Backhoe

Brad Paisley broke ground on his new passion project, The Store. When it’s complete, it will be a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store. Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley were there to get the charity started, and talk about what inspired them to open The Store. “Our goal is to give dignity to parents,” Paisley said. “They can go to The Store and shop in a completely normal way, from choosing the food to checking out, but with no money exchanging hands. The kids can even ride a mechanical pony out in front of The Store – no charge. Kids do not need the stress of wondering how their parents are going to feed them. In Nashville we have the power of the benevolence of the residents to support The Store.” The Store will be located at 2005 12th Ave. South and will be completed at the end of the year.