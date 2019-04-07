10 Bobby Bare Songs Essential for Your Country Creds

With Bobby Bare, you sense he pays more attention to the lyrics of the songs he records than he does to their melodies and rhythms. His choices are droll, wise and energized with vivid images and strong, relatable narratives. Adding to their impact are Bare’s laidback persona and laconic, understated vocal delivery.

Let’s face it: This guy’s as cool as Dean Martin was.

So it’s only fitting that on this, his 84th birthday (April 7), we look back over 10 of his most memorable records — the one’s that helped propel him six years ago into the Country Music Hall of Fame.