Brooks and Dunn Reveal The Happy “Surprises” from Reboot

When you’re Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, you’ve pretty much done, seen, and heard it all in the country music world.
It would seem a pretty difficult task to leave these two speechless, and a sincerely daunting one to be an up-and-coming artist heading into a studio session with the legends.
But the rising stars that loaned their talents to Brooks and Dunn’s new duets album Reboot all brought something magical to the table. Two in particular that the new Country Music Hall of Famers discussed with CMT.com were none other than early ACM-winners Ashley McBryde and LANCO.