ACM Awards: Old Dominion Makes It Even Sweeter

When Old Dominion were backstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to rehearse their ACM Awards performance, things were sweet. And then they got a little sweeter.
The band talked to the Academy of Country Music during the rehearsals, and they revealed how they’d approach their part of the show on Sunday night (April 7). “We’re gonna try to make this version just a little sweeter,” the band’s Brad Tursi said about their latest hit song “Make It Sweet.”
“But we’re a little mad that we’re not sitting closer to Midland,” he laughed, “because they usually have extra beers.” Old Dominion and Midland are both nominated for the ACM Award for group of the year, along with Lady Antebellum, LANCO and Little Big Town.