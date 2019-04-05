What May Have Inspired Little Big Town’s “The Daughters”

On Looking for a God for The Daughters

Remember last year’s best-selling book Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be?

It was an inspiring, self-help book full of real life common sense, from Rachel Hollis, and I have this theory that it inspired Little Big Town’s brand new “The Daughters.”

Because the first lyric of the moving ballad is, Oh girl, wash your face ’fore you come to the table.

From there, it goes on to list all the things that the world expects of women, young and old.



Girl, know your place, be willing and able.

Take it on the chin, let the best man win.

Girl, shoulders back and stand up straight.

Girl, watch your mouth and watch your weight.

Mind your manners, smile for the camera.

Ultimately, the band’s Karen Fairchild comes to the message of the song, that we are all looking for a God for women.

Fairchild wrote the song with Sean McConnell and Ashley Ray, and it’s the first release from the Little Big Town’s forthcoming studio album.



Little Big Town will perform "The Daughters" for the first time on the 54th Annual ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 7) at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.




