ACM Awards: All About the Chrissy Metz + Carrie Underwood Collab

This Is Us Will Take the ACM Awards Stage with Some of Her Favorite Artists

You know how it feels when an episode of This Is Us has you on the edge of your seat, waiting for what will happen next for the Pearson triplets? That’s how I feel right now, knowing that the TV show’s Kate — Chrissy Metz — is going to be singing on Sunday night’s ACM Awards.

And she’s doing it with Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton.

It’s happening, folks!

I am elated to be performing and sharing the stage with incredible company this Sunday at the @acmawards! #ACMawards https://t.co/5IsDF35ybc — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) April 5, 2019

Together, they’ll be singing “I’m Standing with You” from the Breakthrough soundtrack. The whole soundtrack for Metz’ new movie, in fact, is stacked with country voices, as we reported earlier.

Metz is very open about how much she loves country music, and she knows her way around these kinds of show. She was a presenter at the 2018 CMT Music Awards. But this performance is a first for her, and she admits she’s a little nervous. “It’s uncharted territory for me, but I’m also fangirling ’cause I love these, every act that’s gonna be performing, especially these ladies,” Metz told Extra. “I can’t even tell you, to sing with these ladies of country — who are also on the Breakthrough soundtrack so it’s a dream come true — it’s really exciting.”

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 7) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.