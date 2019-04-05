Music

PHOTOS: What the ACM Awards Looked Like in 1994

25 Behind-the-Scenes Images That Will Make You Feel Major FOMO
by 5h ago

We can’t get Jason Aldean’s “1994” out of our heads scrolling through these epic scenes from that year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

And they only affirm our beliefs that we were completely born in the wrong decade because that show looked like a total blast. We already have closets full of threads to match because most of 1994’s fashion trends — mullets, big hair styled high to the heavens and boots with skirts — have made a comeback 25 years later.

1994 Joe Diffie

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

2019 Morgan Wallen

Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Reba McEntire and Alan Jackson were the night’s hosts and big winners that year. McEntire was named entertainer and top female vocalist, while Jackson won top male vocalist. John Michael Montgomery’s “I Swear” dominated most of the song categories, Brooks & Dunn won top vocal duet, Garth Brooks’ “The Red Strokes” took home video of the year and Tim McGraw was named top new male vocalist.

McEntire will host the 2019 show live from Las Vegas Sunday (April 7) at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Enjoy behind-the-scenes moments from 1994’s 29th annual ACM Awards.

  1. Luke Perry and Naomi Judd

    Kevin Winter/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

  2. Jay Leno

    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

  3. John Michael Montgomery

    SGranitz/WireImage

  4. Billy Ray Cyrus

    SGranitz/WireImage

  5. Liza Minnelli

    SGranitz/WireImage

  6. Randy Travis

    SGranitz/WireImage

  7. Jay Leno

    SGranitz/WireImage

  8. Alan Jackson

    Ron Galella/WireImage

  9. Martina McBride

    Ron Galella/WireImage

  10. Dwight Yoakam

    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

  11. Clint Black and Lisa Hartman-Black

    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

  12. Brooks & Dunn

    Ron Galella/WireImage

  13. Shelby Lynne

    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

  14. Pat Sajak

    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

  15. Joe Diffie

    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

  16. Vince Gill and Merle Haggard

    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

  17. Suzy Bogguss

    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

  18. Neal McCoy, Charley Pride and Buck Owens

    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

  19. Marty Stuart

    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

  20. Billy Dean, John Anderson and Randy Travis

    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

  21. Linda Davis

    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

  22. Doug Stone

    Ron Galella/WireImage

  23. Kelly Willis

    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

  24. Michelle Wright

    Ron Galella/WireImage

  25. Aaron Tippin

    Ron Galella/WireImage