PHOTOS: What the ACM Awards Looked Like in 1994

We can’t get Jason Aldean’s “1994” out of our heads scrolling through these epic scenes from that year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

And they only affirm our beliefs that we were completely born in the wrong decade because that show looked like a total blast. We already have closets full of threads to match because most of 1994’s fashion trends — mullets, big hair styled high to the heavens and boots with skirts — have made a comeback 25 years later.

1994 Joe Diffie



Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

2019 Morgan Wallen



Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Reba McEntire and Alan Jackson were the night’s hosts and big winners that year. McEntire was named entertainer and top female vocalist, while Jackson won top male vocalist. John Michael Montgomery’s “I Swear” dominated most of the song categories, Brooks & Dunn won top vocal duet, Garth Brooks’ “The Red Strokes” took home video of the year and Tim McGraw was named top new male vocalist.

McEntire will host the 2019 show live from Las Vegas Sunday (April 7) at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Enjoy behind-the-scenes moments from 1994’s 29th annual ACM Awards.