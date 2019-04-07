ACM Awards: 2019 Winners

Reba McEntire hosts the 54th annual ACM Awards live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Jason Aldean was named the sixth recipient of the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award on March 6 for his outstanding achievement in radio, digital media, sales, streaming, distinguishing events, touring, television and artistic merit. The only other artists to receive this honor are Marty Robbins (1969), Loretta Lynn (1979), Alabama (1988), Garth Brooks (1998) and George Strait (2008).

Luke Combs, LANCO and Ashley McBryde were also early winners heading into the 2019 ceremony. Their respective wins for new male, new group and new female artist of the year were announced on March 25.

Here’s a complete list of this year’s ACM winners:

ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award: Jason Aldean

Entertainer of the Year:

Female Vocalist:

Male Vocalist:

Vocal Group:

Vocal Duo:

Song of the Year:

Album of the Year:

Video of the Year:

Single Record of the Year:

Vocal Event of the Year:

Songwriter of the Year: Shane McAnally

New artist awards in three categories were revealed on March 25:

New Female Vocalist: Ashley McBryde

New Male Vocalist: Luke Combs

New Vocal Duo or Group: LANCO