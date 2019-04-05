Five at Five: Barack Obama’s a Brad Paisley Fan + FGL Ready for Vegas Again

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you might want to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Friday (April 5):
-
Barack Obama Shows Appreciation for Brad Paisley
Here’s a story about people doing good that's worth sharing: @BradPaisley and his wife @Kimwilliamspais saw food insecurity in Nashville and decided to do something about it. They just broke ground on a free grocery store to help families in need: https://t.co/o6pcAApZsm
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 4, 2019
No matter how you vote, it’s virtually impossible to disagree with Barack Obama on this. He tweeted a story about Brad Paisley’s free grocery store, and wrote about how Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley are doing good. “(They) saw food insecurity in Nashville and decided to do something about it. They just broke ground on a free grocery store to help families in need,” Obama shared. Then of course Paisley himself retweeted Obama’s tweet, letting him know that if he ever needed any help with lawn care, he was ready for the job with his backhoe.
-
Florida Georgia Line Headed Back to Las Vegas for Four Nights
Vegas your boys are headed back for round 2 baby!!November 6 • 8 • 9 • 12 at @ZapposTheater.. we’ll see y’all there Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12th at 10 AM PT. Lessss go!!! pic.twitter.com/UVFrSw9xsH
— Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) April 4, 2019
It looks like Florida Georgia Line think Las Vegas is so nice that they’re doing it twice. They just announced a reprise of their original Vegas residency, when they did five shows in December 2018, and they’re going back to the same venue around the same time of year. The new residency will be four nights this time — Nov. 6, Nov. 8, Nov. 9, Nov. 12 — at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. “Lessss go,” the duo told their fans and followers.
-
Reba McEntire Is Sharing How She’s “Stronger Than the Truth”
Now that Reba McEntire’s latest album Stronger Than the Truth is out, you probably want more of the behind-the-scenes details of what she’s been calling her most country album yet. And that’s where CMT Hot 20 comes in. Reba detailed everything about the album — including the writing credits on the title track, which go to Hannah Louise Blaylock and Autumn McEntire, Reba’s niece — for the all new episode that airs this Saturday and Sunday (April 6-7).
-
Will Midland Be Playing Craps Until Monday Morning?Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Remember what happened after last year’s ACM Awards? Yeah, neither does Midland. They partied pretty hard after winning new vocal duo or group, and the band’s Jess Carson admits that he ended up at a blackjack table with Morgan Wallen, and they played until the next morning. When they left, they thought they were the only country artists still in the casino. Until they spied Thomas Rhett. “Morgan and I thought we were the last men standing because we were literally sitting at a craps table at like 5:00am,” Carson told CMT’s Cody Alan. “And then the casino was like empty and we were walking towards the exit and we were like walking across the casino and we could hear this shouting and there was one craps table that had a crowd around it. We walked past this craps table, and of all people, literally rolling the dice was Thomas Rhett.” Midland is nominated for vocal group and video of the year for “Burn Out” at this year’s ACM Awards, so if they win, you know where to find them after all the after-parties.
-
Blake Shelton’s Latest Video is Lit
Watch The #GodsCountry Prequel now! Click here: https://t.co/6BTBtw4QVT – Team BS pic.twitter.com/MWWUzmFN7t
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 5, 2019
Sorry, but it’s too easy not to make fire jokes. In what Blake Shelton is calling a prequel — is that a thing now? — to his video for “God’s Country,” all you can see is a tractor on fire. And when you watch the video in its entirety, again it is a tractor on fire for three minutes. The song was written by Hardy, Devin Dawson and Jordan Schmidt, and is darker than what fans are used to hearing from Shelton. But in a good way.