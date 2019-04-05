Five at Five: Barack Obama’s a Brad Paisley Fan + FGL Ready for Vegas Again

Will Midland Be Playing Craps Until Monday Morning?

Remember what happened after last year’s ACM Awards? Yeah, neither does Midland. They partied pretty hard after winning new vocal duo or group, and the band’s Jess Carson admits that he ended up at a blackjack table with Morgan Wallen, and they played until the next morning. When they left, they thought they were the only country artists still in the casino. Until they spied Thomas Rhett. “Morgan and I thought we were the last men standing because we were literally sitting at a craps table at like 5:00am,” Carson told CMT’s Cody Alan. “And then the casino was like empty and we were walking towards the exit and we were like walking across the casino and we could hear this shouting and there was one craps table that had a crowd around it. We walked past this craps table, and of all people, literally rolling the dice was Thomas Rhett.” Midland is nominated for vocal group and video of the year for “Burn Out” at this year’s ACM Awards, so if they win, you know where to find them after all the after-parties.