And Baby Makes Three for Brett Young

It’s the week of a country music awards show, and we know what that means — all the breaking news any country fan could ever want.

With that said, congratulations to expectant parents, Brett Young and wife Taylor Mills, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

The couple announced their news Saturday (April 6) in a People exclusive four months after tying the knot on Nov. 3 in Palm Desert, Calif.

“We have always shared the same heart for wanting a family,” Young says. “I love knowing that we get to give this little one an amazing life, and I just can’t wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!”

“I was in shock when it read positive,” she said of getting her pregnancy test results. “I really just didn’t believe what I was seeing. After it sunk in, I was so happy and so overwhelmed that I just started crying — happy tears, of course! Brett and I hugged, kissed and talked for hours about how long we had been wanting this and how excited we are to become parents.”

Young is fresh off a CMT Crossroads with Boyz II Men. He heads out on tour with Kelsea Ballerini next week.