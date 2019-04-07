Kacey Musgraves Says “Music Is This Glue”

On her way into the ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 7), Kacey Musgraves had a lot to say about, well, a lot. She is nominated for five awards at the show, but we think she deserves some kind of trophy for always knowing exactly what to say.

Musgraves on the power of music:

“I just think that music — in these times of chaos and turmoil — is this glue that kind of holds us all together. We count on it, we find solace in it, hope and humor in it. And it’s really something that gets us all through the hard times. And these days can feel a little bit tumultuous, so that’s why I think we need music more than ever. If anyone, even one person, can find a little bit of that in a song that I had anything to do with, it’s like, ’Man. That’s so cool.'”

Musgraves on being carefree, even on a night like this:

“I’m feeling good, pretty chill, pretty zen. Just happy to be here. Just knowing going in that nothing’s really a big deal. I get to do what I love for a living, and I feel lucky for that.”

Musgraves on the bigger picture:

“We’re all here because we love music. It’s really what it is.”

Musgraves on clinging to the zen:

“Things have been moving pretty fast lately, but I’ve just been trying to take it in and see the fun in it all and keep that zen mentality about everything. Because it could easily feel chaotic, as y’all know. This is a pretty chaotic environment sometimes.”

Musgraves on making a pantsuit look sexy as hell:

“This has my name written all over it. It’s Christian Cowan, and kind of reminds me of my album cover a little bit. Of course I love a gradient. I love anything ombre and anything rainbow clearly.”