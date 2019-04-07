ACM Awards: The Best Dressed Men [PHOTOS]

The men of country music once again hit the red (or silver) carpet in serious style for the 54th Annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas.
Sharp suits, bright colors, and some traditional country and western wear–these guys hit the jackpot. Take a look at a few of our best-dressed men from the big night.
Luke Bryan
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagi
Dierks Bentley
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Old Dominion
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Scotty McCreery
Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
Brothers Osborne
Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
Dan + Shay
Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
Jake Owen
Kane Brown and Khalid
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Ian Fitchuk
Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
Morgan Wallen
Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM