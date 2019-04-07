Music

ACM Awards: The Best Dressed Couples [PHOTOS]

Because Great Style Is Even Better with the One You Love
by 59m ago

On their own, they’re style redefined…

But together, these couples are even better. Check out a few of our favorite glamorous couples from the 54th Annual ACM Awards red carpet.

Florida Georgia Line

Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Luke and Caroline Bryan

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Brett Young and Taylor Mills

Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Dan Smyers and Abby Law; Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley

LOCASH

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile; Cassidy Black and Dierks Bentley

Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Gabi Dugal and Scotty McCreery

Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Cody Alan and Trea Smith

Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Cole Swindell and Barbie Blank

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce

Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.