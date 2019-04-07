ACM Awards: The Best Dressed Couples [PHOTOS]

by Samantha Stephens
59m ago
On their own, they’re style redefined…
But together, these couples are even better. Check out a few of our favorite glamorous couples from the 54th Annual ACM Awards red carpet.
Florida Georgia Line
Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Luke and Caroline Bryan
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Brett Young and Taylor Mills
Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
Dan Smyers and Abby Law; Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley
LOCASH
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile; Cassidy Black and Dierks Bentley
Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
Gabi Dugal and Scotty McCreery
Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
Cody Alan and Trea Smith
Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
Cole Swindell and Barbie Blank
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Michael Ray and Carly Pearce
Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.