ACM Awards: Favorite Behind-the-Scenes Moments [PHOTOS]

It’s always what you don’t see at home on television that really makes you feel like you’re missing out, right?

Thanks to a few eagle-eyed photographers roaming around the MGM Grand Garden Arena, we can now put our “FOMO” to rest. Enjoy a few of these incredible shots from behind-the-scenes of the 54th Annual ACM Awards.

Gwen Stefani and Dierks Bentley



John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, and more



Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Jessie James Decker and Lindsay Ell



John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin



Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Tyler Hubbard, Luke Bryan, and Brian Kelley



John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Chrissy Metz, Shay Mooney, Abby Law



Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Luke Bryan and Shay Mooney



Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Luke Combs and Reba



Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Ashley McBryde



Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Kacey Musgraves and Morgane Stapleton



Rich Fury/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Tanya Tucker and Dennis Quaid



Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd



Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

George Strait and Jason Aldean



Kevin Winter/Getty Images