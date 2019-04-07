ACM Awards: Favorite Behind-the-Scenes Moments [PHOTOS]

It’s always what you don’t see at home on television that really makes you feel like you’re missing out, right?
Thanks to a few eagle-eyed photographers roaming around the MGM Grand Garden Arena, we can now put our “FOMO” to rest. Enjoy a few of these incredible shots from behind-the-scenes of the 54th Annual ACM Awards.
Gwen Stefani and Dierks Bentley
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, and more
Jessie James Decker and Lindsay Ell
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Tyler Hubbard, Luke Bryan, and Brian Kelley
Chrissy Metz, Shay Mooney, Abby Law
Luke Bryan and Shay Mooney
Luke Combs and Reba
Ashley McBryde
Kacey Musgraves and Morgane Stapleton
Tanya Tucker and Dennis Quaid
Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd
George Strait and Jason Aldean