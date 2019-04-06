Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Our whole world was all about the ACM Awards last weekend. I mean, sure, some country artists posted about some other things. Like Brad Paisley, who thanked everyone who is supporting his charity grocery store. But if you spent any time on social media, you would’ve seen posts on everything from the glam sessions that were underway before the show to the after-after-after parties going on all over Las Vegas late into the night.

Carrie Underwood was up all night, but not in a casino kind of way. Maren Morris took fan questions while she was prepping for the show. Kacey Musgraves was honored to be a powerful femme fatale. Keith Urban shared his date night selfie with Nicole Kidman. Miranda Lambert explained the difference between a hit on the radio and a hit in real life. Brothers Osborne took Lil Nas X’s hall pass to country music away. Chris Janson was suddenly famous in a small town. Lady Antebellum were unsuccessful trying to get intel on Game of Thrones. Kane Brown opted out of the essential Vegas all-nighter. Kelsea Ballerini watched the show old school. Carly Pearce poured her soul (and some sweat) into a cycling class. Morgan Evans came thisclose to making the Backstreet Boys a foursome. And Cole Swindell’s golf foursome turned into a sevensome.

Oh, and did Florida Georgia Line just become the Long-Haired Bash Brothers?

Welp, I was up for a couple of hours in the middle of the night last night with a congested baby and woke up this morning with a migraine. Soooo…today should be fun! #ACMAwards #Southbound #tylenol #ItsAllGood #MomLife — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 7, 2019

in glam getting ready for the @ACMawards and wanna do a 20 minute q + a. so just tweet #AskMaren and I’ll reply! GO — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 7, 2019

Thank you for the honor today, @Variety #PowerOfWomenNYC pic.twitter.com/jggPgnPQPr — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) April 6, 2019

People baited us all night on the carpet with this BS question and we got tired of it. Here’s honesty whether you like it or not. https://t.co/ah7bXoQiSg — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) April 8, 2019

Someone was pretty tight lipped about the upcoming @GameOfThrones season…but can’t say we didn’t try. #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/p9bbUXKrSa — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) April 8, 2019

People asking me to hang last night in Vegas….. pshhhh pepaw here was asleep by 9 ‍♂️ — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) April 6, 2019

Going back to my fangirl roots tonight watching the @ACMawards cheering on my friends and celebrating country music from my couch with my best friend and my momma. Currently in awe of @mirandalambert badassery and already cried watching my girl Nicole Galyon win song of the year. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 8, 2019

Today I played @Topgolf and on my first shot I almost killed a Backstreet Boy. @aj_mclean , sorry mate!!! Ha! — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) April 6, 2019