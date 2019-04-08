Five at Five: Kelly Clarkson Is the Real Deal + Keith Urban Is a Foy Vance Superfan

Hailey Whitters and Brothers Osborne Make Us All Look Good

First, Brothers Osborne used a red-carpet interview to brag about their pal Hailey Whitters. “There are tons of girls just waiting for the moment, waiting in line, writing great songs, showing up every day in the writing room. Sometimes doing two or three or four writes a day. They’ve been in Nashville for over ten years. There’s a girl in Nashville right now called Hailey Whitters who is incredible,” John Osborne said. “And you check her music out, and you’re like, ’Come on. We gotta get this girl propped up.’ And then this dude (Lil Nas X) decides to put out a song with quasi country lyrics? Let’s turn the focus away from that.” Once she had time to process what had happened, Whitters was shook. “The fact that @brothersosborne use their platform to talk about my music makes my heart swell… they are the living, breathing example of support and building each other up in an industry designed to tear you down.”