Meet CMT Artist Discovery’s Caroline Jones, Parker McKay and Cody Webb

Caroline Jones will probably have absolutely zero fun touring with Kenny Chesney’s Songs for the Saints 2019 tour this summer. Psych! For any professional artist, a gig with Chesney is the gig of a lifetime.

This is what Chesney had to say about Jones when he added her to the tour last year: “She struck me as being so pure in her approach to the business and so pure in her intention as a songwriter. I wanted to help someone willing to work outside the system, to give them the opportunity to be heard and seen. Caroline is so fresh, so filled with life and so consumed by her music. She seemed like the perfect person because of everything No Shoes Nation is about.”

Jones’ current release “Chasin’ Me” is the first release from forthcoming follow-up to her debut Bare Feet. “’Chasin’ Me’ is a song I wrote about old fashioned romantic values, about the kind of man and the kind of love I want as a woman.,” Jones tells CMT.com. “I want this song to remind women that they are worthy of being pursued! There is something very attractive and exciting about a man wanting to prove himself to you.”