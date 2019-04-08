Five at Five: Spend Independence Day with CMT & Brett Eldredge + Carrie Underwood’s Motherhood IRL

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you might want to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday (April 9):
-
Winter Comes for Maren Morris and Lennon Stella
Let the Games begin… https://t.co/diBCBhvbqH
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 9, 2019
Morris represents country on the forthcoming Game of Thrones soundtrack. Other artists who have contributed music for the compilation out April 26 include the Weeknd, A$ASP Rock and Nashville’s Lennon Stella
-
Kane Brown and Khalid: So Down to Work Together AgainJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sunday’s (April 7) ACM Awards probably won’t be the last time we see Kane Brown and Khalid together. Khalid told People in Las Vegas, “This is just the beginning.”
-
Brandi Carlile Performs a Night of Joni Mitchell’s BlueView this post on Instagram
Blue might very well be the best album ever made. I feel the need to play this masterpiece in its entirety so that I can honor Joni Mitchell and the way this album brought me into myself, but also so that I can hear it live too! My soul will be listening alongside yours. If Joni is right and “songs are like tattoos”, then these songs are an indelible part of our collective story and coming of age. “Part of you pours out of me in these lines from time to time”. Let’s do Blue. Hearts on sleeves and voices raised. Let’s do this one for Joni. xobc #jonimitchell #songsareliketattoos info: Bramily Presale begins Wed, April 10 at 10a PT. Presale link and information found at www.bramily.com Public presale will begin Thursday April 11, 8a-2p PT – *link to buy tickets in bio.
We don’t know what you’re doing Oct. 14. But Brandi Carlile will perform Joni Mitchell’s Blue in its entirety at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall, and we absolutely can’t miss it. Tickets are on sale through the venue’s website starting Friday (April 12).
-
Carrie Underwood Crushes ACM Performance
So, Carrie Underwood obviously killed it with her “Southbound” performance at Sunday’s (April 9) ACM Awards. But little did the audience know that she had just pumped for her infant son Jacob right before taking the stage like it was no big deal or anything.
-
Brett Eldredge Set for Let Freedom Sing!irginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Brett Eldredge? Fireworks? We’re in! CMT will air a 90-minute live special from Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Independence Day concerts that will include performances from Eldredge, Grammy-nominated neo-soul/rock artist Jessy Wilson and the city’s acclaimed firework show. Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper is a free, family-friendly event that showcases the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony and one of the largest fireworks shows in the country.