Why Kelsea Ballerini Is 9,264,829,272 Percent Excited

Packing In a Fan Q&A Before She Hit the Road

You have to really be a fan of your fans to multi-task like this. On Wednesday, while Kelsea Ballerini was packing for her tour, she managed to pack in about 27 questions from her followers on Twitter. And as usual, Ballerini was an open book.

Packing for tour…wanna do a quick little q&a about it?! Hit me! — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 9, 2019

When a fan asked her how she excited she was on a scale from one to 10:

I’m excited to bring back Stilettos from my first album. It’s always been one of my favorite songs to play live. Makes me feel really empowered. https://t.co/RaWq0qnY2J — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 9, 2019

When a fan asked her if “High School” was on her set list:

It is. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 9, 2019

When a fan asked her exactly how sassy the show was going to be:

Next level sass — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 9, 2019

When a fan asked her about how many wardrobe changes she’d have at each tour stop:

4. With 90 seconds to pull them off. Pray for me. https://t.co/vMOLmsvKPW — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 9, 2019

When a fan asked her how emotional it is to know she is selling out shows:

I give it 30 seconds into the first show before I sob — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 9, 2019

And when a fan told her that she was going to skip a mandatory class to make it to opening night of Ballerini’s Miss Me More tour with Brett Young and Brandon Ratcliff in Maryland on Thursday (Aoril 11):

That is dedication — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 9, 2019

