Music

Singer and Songwriter Earl Thomas Conley Dead at 77

Hits Included “Holding Her and Loving You,” “Fire and Smoke”
by 1h ago

Singer and songwriter Earl Thomas Conley, one of country music’s top hitmakers during the early and mid-1980s, died Wednesday (April 10) at the age of 77. Among his 18 No. 1 singles were “Holding Her (And Loving You),” “Fire and Smoke” and “I Can’t Win for Losin’ You.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.