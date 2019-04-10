Five at Five: Artists Weigh in On “Old Town Road” + Tanya Tucker and Dennis Quaid Aren’t Dating

Many reporters dedicated valuable red-carpet time at the 2019 ACMs by asking artists their definition of country music following the Lil Nas X controversy involving the rapper’s song “Old Town Road.” Unfortunately, the subject was unavoidable with the song debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart this week and bumping Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” to No. 3.

Brothers Osborne’s TJ and John Osborne told Billboard they think the issue with “Old Town Road” isn’t on the genre citing their own struggles getting their songs played on country radio. “For me,” TJ Osborne said, “if music makes someone feel good that’s really the whole point of it. However, I don’t like that there’s this controversy around it particularly once again, John and I, we’ve had success at radio, but we still struggle at radio all the time. To complain about that, it’s like, dude, c’mon. Get in line.”

Jimmie Allen weighed in on Wednesday’s (April 10) CBS This Morning and said he thought the song should be on “every chart.” “Either way it’s a good song,” he said. “It’s catchy, and people are talking about it, and they’re playing it. And at the end of the day, that’s all that artists want. So, Lil Nas, bro, [thumbs up].”