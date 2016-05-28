Music

Who Rescued Who? A Gallery for National Pet Day

PHOTOS: Stars and All Their Furever Friends
by 3h ago

You can tell how much a person truly loves animals but scrolling through their Instagram pages and Twitter feeds. So for #NationalPetDay, we’ve collected some of the best, animal-loving country artists’ posts about their favorite pets and/or the kittens, goats, turtles and horses they’ve met along the way.

View this post on Instagram

rest in peace pal

A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on

View this post on Instagram

My little furry dude @porterthedog #fridays

A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on

View this post on Instagram

Smothered in giant puppy love

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

View this post on Instagram

Yearly @cma tradition…

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

View this post on Instagram

thinkin

A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on

View this post on Instagram

PJ…Penny?

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

View this post on Instagram

Ace…

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

View this post on Instagram

Well good morning @porterthedog

A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.