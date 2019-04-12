FULL VIDEO: Blake Shelton Feels Right at Home in “God’s Country”

</noscript> </div>

He also knew he’d have to shoot the video in Oklahoma.

“Well I can tell you one thing for damn sure, Oklahoma is God’s Country,” Shelton told CMT.com. “So that’s where we shot the music video for the song.

“We spent four days shooting there, in and around Tishomingo, getting connected to the land, the environment and the spirit of the music. As I’ve said before, I was born in Oklahoma and I’ll be buried there.”

Shelton added that Sophie Muller, the video director, really captured the Oklahoma countryside in a stark and vivid way. Muller is a highly regarded director in and out of country music, and has worked on nearly all of Gwen Stefani’s videos. “God’s Country” was written by Devin Dawson, Hardy and Jordan Schmidt.