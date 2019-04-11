Five at Five: Big & Rich Kickoff Predators Tradition + Gretchen Wilson and Jessie G. Cover Heart

It’s NHL playoff time in Nashville, and that means the return of a Predators’ tradition in which the city’s top musicians sing the National Anthem. Big & Rich’s “Star Spangled Banner” on Wednesday night (April 10) was the first to open Stanley Cup playoff time at the Bridgestone Arena. The performance coincides with the news that John Rich will expand his Redneck Riviera bar and venue to the neighboring Cotton Eyed Joe’s building on Lower Broadway. According to the Tennessean, the property’s $18.5 million purchase was closed Thursday (April 11).