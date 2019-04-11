ACM Awards: Artists Draft Their Favorite Females for EOTY

All the Women In Country Music You Need to See Live Now

All the artists at Sunday’s (April 7) ACM Awards red carpet were quick to name their favorite female artists they’d like to see win the organization’s top honor of entertainer of the year.

Backstage, Reba McEntire, who won the award in 1994, said that the 2020 show will be a different ceremony with the launch of the ACM’s new the Diversity & Inclusiveness Task Force. The initiative will examine the barriers and biases affecting women and underrepresented groups in country music.

Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne said it best on the red carpet when he said Nashville is always crawling with undiscovered talent that has yet to be heard.

“What a lot of people don’t know is that you live in Nashville,” he said, “you actually see the females that are trying to make it, and it’s even more disheartening when you see that. And some of the most incredible talent in the world actually don’t succeed in any genre, and girls have it 10 times as harder in every shape and form possible. I think it’s time to realize that we can’t do it without girls. Girls can’t do it without us. We literally need each other to make this world go round and let’s treat it that way. But I would like to see a lot more recognition not only in the entertainer of the year category but from radio, as well.”

A sea change is on the horizon with 2019’s women-led tours. The summer’s major all-genre festivals like Woodstock, Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza have each booked female Americana and country artists including Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Margo Price and Kacey Musgraves.

Here are some of the genres’ game-changing women you must see live this year: