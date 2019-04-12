Brantley Gilbert Helps Tell Chase Elliott’s NASCAR Story

Only a country song can tell the story of NASCAR quite like this. Brantley Gilbert’s new “Not Like Us” will share Chase Elliott’s story in a new campaign for NASCAR. In a press release about the song, Gilbert said, “We wrote this out on the road, and it’s got that feel. It’s funny how everybody wants to be — like the first verse says — a big dog, but when you get right down to it, wanting and being are two different things. When you look at NASCAR, what those drivers do, there isn’t anybody in the world like ’em.” As for Elliott, he is already a huge country fan, as evidenced by the Eric Church lyric he uses as his Twitter bio.