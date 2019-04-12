Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Friday (April 12):
-
Sundance Head Teams Up with The Voice Champs for Toyota
Looking for new music from the winner of The Voice’s 11th season, Sundance Head? Then check out the brand new TV commercial for Toyota’s RAV4 sport utility vehicle. Head and a handful of other winners are featured in the spot, singing along to “What If,” while rolling along in a RAV4. It’s just another reminder that Team Blake (Shelton) has very good taste in music.
-
Crystal Gayle Is Back, and Is Singing with Loretta LynnJason Kempin
It’s been a while — way too long, actually — since Crystal Gayle has released new music, so this is very welcome news. She has a new album coming out in May with a collection of classic hit songs and her first collaboration with her sisters Loretta Lynn and Peggy Sue. The fact that Gayle made this announcement the same week as #NationalSiblingsDay cannot be a coincidence.
-
Chase Rice and Jack Daniel’s to Rescue Firefighters
This is so lit. Jack Daniel’s is throwing a private Chase Rice concert in June at their distillery, just for volunteer firefighters. It’s all part of the efforts of the National Volunteer Fire Council and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire. Enter to win your way in here. The legendary Lynchburg distillery is one of the only ones with its own fire brigade, staffed by 34 distillery workers who volunteer their time to protect the distillery and the whiskey they work so hard to create.
-
Brantley Gilbert Helps Tell Chase Elliott’s NASCAR StoryFrazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
Only a country song can tell the story of NASCAR quite like this. Brantley Gilbert’s new “Not Like Us” will share Chase Elliott’s story in a new campaign for NASCAR. In a press release about the song, Gilbert said, “We wrote this out on the road, and it’s got that feel. It’s funny how everybody wants to be — like the first verse says — a big dog, but when you get right down to it, wanting and being are two different things. When you look at NASCAR, what those drivers do, there isn’t anybody in the world like ’em.” As for Elliott, he is already a huge country fan, as evidenced by the Eric Church lyric he uses as his Twitter bio.
-
Jessie James Decker Gets Birthday WishView this post on Instagram
It’s official my new single is out and number 5 on the country charts! What an amazing birthday present to wake up to knowing y’all love this song so much. Can’t wait to play it for y’all tonight here in Denver and in the rest of this tour! Love y’all so much and thanks for the birthday wishes!!!!!! Link in bio to grab my new single
What a way to wake up on your birthday. Jessie James Decker just found out — on her big day — that her latest release “Roots and Wings” is already at No. 5 on the country charts. “This is one of my favorite songs I’ve written and I’m so excited to share it with y’all,” Decker posted. (Full disclosure, it’s also our favorite song she’s ever written.)