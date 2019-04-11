Concert for Love & Acceptance Returns to CMA Fest

Daughtry, Chely Wright, Ty Herndon and rising artist Harper Grae are the first artists set to perform GLAAD’s fifth annual Concert for Love & Acceptance.

CMT’s Cody Alan and Herndon will host the night of live music June 6 at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon to shine a light on acceptance for LGBTQ people. CMT and Billboard are media partners in the event with presenting partners Ketel One Family-Made Vodka, Southwest and community partner, The Weissmann Group. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

“Music has the power to not only connect us, but to change hearts and minds, and LGBTQ people and our allies are front and center in all forms of music,” GLAAD’s Chief Programs Officer Zeke Stokes said in a release. “It has been incredible to see country music continue to evolve as a space for inclusivity and acceptance for both artists and fans. The Concert for Love & Acceptance continues to promote this message, and we look forward to welcoming another incredible lineup of artists this year who will join together in support of the LGBTQ community.”

This will be the inaugural appearance at the concert for Wright, who blazed trails when she came out as lesbian in 2010.

“I am so excited to have my friend Chely Wright performing with us for the first time at the Concert for Love & Acceptance,” Herndon added. “Without her pioneering courage, the path to being out and accepted — or even an LGBTQ ally in country music — would have been much longer and harder. All of us owe her a great deal of gratitude and admiration.”

During 2018’s Concert for Love & Acceptance, GLAAD announced the Ty Herndon Rising Stars Grant, which is presented to young people for their commitment to enhancing LGBTQ inclusion and representation in music. The grant is eligible to LGBTQ young people who are working to accelerate acceptance in the music industry. Applications for the grant will be available later in April.