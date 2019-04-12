Vince Gill Gems in Support of Other Artists

Labeling someone a “triple threat” in his or her chosen field is generally the height of praise. But applying that label to Vince Gill indicates a severe deficiency in math.

Sure, he’s a walking master class in singing, picking and songwriting. But he’s also earned his wings as a savvy bandleader, an infinitely adaptable sideman, a quick-witted TV host, a patient mentor of budding talent, a tireless contributor to worthy causes and a golfer who holds his own with the pros.

The man is clearly oblivious to time clocks. Ah, but the calendar is a different matter — and that we acknowledge as we toast him today (April 12) on his arrival at his 62nd birthday.

The affable Oklahoman, who’s currently on tour as a featured member of the Eagles’ band, has blazed a musical trail that looks more like a superhighway, mile-posted as it is with 21 Grammys, 18 Country Music Assn. awards, membership in the Grand Ole Opry and inductions into both the Nashville Songwriters and Country Music Halls of Fame.

It’s impossible to track down all the recordings for aspiring and legendary artists that Gill has sung or played on. However, best estimates put the number at around 1,000. For 12 years in a row, he hosted the CMA Awards shows. In 2013, the T. J. Martell Foundation, which raises money to fight cancer, awarded Gill its Lifetime Music Achievement Award. MCA Records will release Gill’s newest album in August.

For someone as immersed in music as Gill is, it’s no surprise that he turns up in dozens of music videos that are focused on other acts.

Here are some you may not have seen or will enjoy revisiting: