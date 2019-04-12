Jason Aldean Shares Flashback Friday Video for “Rearview Town”

"It's Made Me Think a Lot About Where I Came From"

Jason Aldean really gave his fans something to TGIF about. On Friday afternoon (April 12), he shared his brand new music video for “Rearview Town” during a live Facebook chat.

Created with longtime collaborator Shaun Silva, Aldean says that the video helped him look at where he’d come from and where he was headed. “The music video for ’Rearview Town’ was a way to sort of sum up my career and personal life over the years,” Aldean said. “It’s a nod to looking back at what got you where you are today — good and bad — while looking forward down the road ahead.”

It’s hard to even remember a time when Aldean wasn’t selling out stadiums. But watching this video brings back all those career highlights, like Aldean playing with his high school band Young Guns, selling his own merch after the show, or driving from town to town playing radio station conference rooms.



Aldean premiered the video before taking the stage to headline the first night of Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival, and took a few questions from fans before the video played. One fan asked him what his favorite song on Rearview Town was. “Honestly, it is the title track ’Rearview Town,'” he said. “For some reason there was just something about that song that I loved from the day I found it. It’s made me think a lot about where I came from and where I wanted to go. And things I experienced along the way.

“I always wanted to make sure it had a chance to be heard,” he said.