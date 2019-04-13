Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
by 53m ago

If you don’t watch Game of Thrones, then it probably seemed like Game of Thrones was all anyone wanted to talk about over the weekend. Even country stars. And especially Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. But also Brad Paisley, who was in costume for his own personal watch party. And also Old Dominion. But not Shania Twain, who opted for a vintage John Travolta movie. And also not Florida Georgia Line, who were disconnected so that they could reconnect with their families and get some gardening done.

In other news, Jake Owen met a little girl Londyn — while he was in his best Billy Ray Cyrus t-shirt — at the children’s hospital in Las Vegas. Morgan Evans was literally day drinking before his flight home from the Tortuga Fest in Florida. Carly Pearce and Michael Ray had a rare parking lot moment when they parked their tour buses side by side. Brittany Aldean shared a precious mother-son moment with Memphis. Chris Young’s head exploded with the historical Tiger Woods Masters win. And Blake Shelton shared his thoughts on Gwen Stefani’s beauty.

But the very best part of the weekend had to be this ganjo-heavy cover of Lil Nas X’ “Old Town Road (I Got Horses in the Back)” from Keith Urban.

Waiting on #gameofthrones to start.

Sunday movie choice

Waiting out our flight delay like …

‪TIGER WOODS!!!!!!!!!!!!! @tigerwoods !!!!!!!

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.