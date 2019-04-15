Grand Ole Opry’s Hal Ketchum, Afflicted by Alzheimer’s, Stops Performing

Singer-songwriter Hal Ketchum is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and has retired from performing. An announcement to that effect was posted by his wife, Andrea, on Facebook Sunday (April 14).
“He has been battling this for some time now,” the announcement said, “but because of his love for his fans he continued performing as long as it was possible … Hal is otherwise healthy and happy, enjoying time with his family and friends.”
A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1994, Ketchum, 66, had a string of Top 5 singles in the 1990s, beginning with “Small Town Saturday Night,” which went to No. 2 in 1991. He followed it with such hits as “Past the Point of Rescue,” “Sure Love,” “Hearts Are Gonna Roll,” “Mama Knows the Highway” and “Stay Forever.”