Brantley Gilbert Promises to Bring the Intensity

No wonder Brantley Gilbert recruited Michael Ray and Lindsay Ell to join him on his Not Like Us tour this summer. It sounds like he is their biggest fan.
“I think Michael really gets how guys feel, and rolls into a sound that’s all his own,” Gilbert said, “and Lindsay, man, the only thing better than the way she sings is the way she plays that guitar. I am really fired up to be bringing both these folks out on the road this fall, because I know they’re gonna give the BG Nation something that’s gonna lift ’em up, throw ’em down, and make them glad they got there early.”
He also promises to try new things and to keep bringing the intensity, mainly because he wants his fans to feel like they got what they came for. “People work hard for their money, and I take it very seriously when we come to town,” he added.
“Any time we hit that stage, we intend to give the people everything we’ve got. This new music is a whole new chapter of my life, and as much as the fans have been there for every step of this journey, I think — once again — they’re gonna know just what I’m singing, too.”
The first 12 stops on Gilbert’s Not Like Us tour:
June 20: Cincinnati, Ohio Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 22: Bangor, Maine Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 23: Gilford, N.H. Bank of New Hampshire Amphitheater
Aug. 24: Hartford, Conn. Xfinity Theater
Aug. 30: Darien Center, N.Y. Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 31: Pittsburgh, Pa. KeyBank Pavilion
Sept. 20: St. Louis, Mo. Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 21: Indianapolis, Ind. Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sept. 27: Jacksonville, Fla. Daily’s Place
Sept. 28: Tampa, Fla. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
Oct. 10: Alpharetta, Ga. Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Oct. 11: Charlotte, N.C. PNC Music Pavilion