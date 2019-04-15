Brantley Gilbert Promises to Bring the Intensity

No wonder Brantley Gilbert recruited Michael Ray and Lindsay Ell to join him on his Not Like Us tour this summer. It sounds like he is their biggest fan.

“I think Michael really gets how guys feel, and rolls into a sound that’s all his own,” Gilbert said, “and Lindsay, man, the only thing better than the way she sings is the way she plays that guitar. I am really fired up to be bringing both these folks out on the road this fall, because I know they’re gonna give the BG Nation something that’s gonna lift ’em up, throw ’em down, and make them glad they got there early.”

He also promises to try new things and to keep bringing the intensity, mainly because he wants his fans to feel like they got what they came for. “People work hard for their money, and I take it very seriously when we come to town,” he added.

“Any time we hit that stage, we intend to give the people everything we’ve got. This new music is a whole new chapter of my life, and as much as the fans have been there for every step of this journey, I think — once again — they’re gonna know just what I’m singing, too.”

The first 12 stops on Gilbert’s Not Like Us tour:

June 20: Cincinnati, Ohio Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 22: Bangor, Maine Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 23: Gilford, N.H. Bank of New Hampshire Amphitheater

Aug. 24: Hartford, Conn. Xfinity Theater

Aug. 30: Darien Center, N.Y. Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 31: Pittsburgh, Pa. KeyBank Pavilion

Sept. 20: St. Louis, Mo. Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 21: Indianapolis, Ind. Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sept. 27: Jacksonville, Fla. Daily’s Place

Sept. 28: Tampa, Fla. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Oct. 10: Alpharetta, Ga. Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Oct. 11: Charlotte, N.C. PNC Music Pavilion