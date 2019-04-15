WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Performs Coachella Debut

VIDEO
Decked out in fringe and with an oversized disco ball spinning behind her, Musgraves her Coachella debut Friday (April 12) with her band after a triumphant night at the 54th annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas where she won female vocalist and album of the year for Golden Hour. As the Grammy’s reigning album of the year winner, she is the only country artist booked to play the 2019 all-genre event with an additional performance set for Friday (April 19).
Musgraves’ first Coachella concert was heavy on selections from
Golden Hour and 2015’s Pageant Material. There was a moment when she danced with Insta-famous grandma, Baddiewinkle.
Musgraves will take her Oh, What a World tour to Australia and Japan in May. Additional festivals on her schedule include Bonnaroo, the Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands and Lollapalooza.
