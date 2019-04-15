Music

WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Performs Coachella Debut

Brings Giant Disco Ball, Fringe, Baddiewinkle and Golden Hour to Indio, Calif.
1h ago

If you haven’t seen Kacey Musgraves live yet, not only does she create incredible music, she is among the few artists today whose music comes to life live in ways that leave a lasting impression on the soul.

