WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Performs Coachella Debut

If you haven’t seen Kacey Musgraves live yet, not only does she create incredible music, she is among the few artists today whose music comes to life live in ways that leave a lasting impression on the soul.



GOLDEN HOUR AT ACTUAL GOLDEN HOUR ( ◠‿◠ ) COME ON! pic.twitter.com/FPzuj0bX1j — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) April 14, 2019

Decked out in fringe and with an oversized disco ball spinning behind her, Musgraves her Coachella debut Friday (April 12) with her band after a triumphant night at the 54th annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas where she won female vocalist and album of the year for Golden Hour. As the Grammy’s reigning album of the year winner, she is the only country artist booked to play the 2019 all-genre event with an additional performance set for Friday (April 19).

Musgraves’ first Coachella concert was heavy on selections from Golden Hour and 2015’s Pageant Material. There was a moment when she danced with Insta-famous grandma, Baddiewinkle.

Musgraves will take her Oh, What a World tour to Australia and Japan in May. Additional festivals on her schedule include Bonnaroo, the Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands and Lollapalooza.

