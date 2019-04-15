WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Performs Coachella Debut

</noscript> </div>

GOLDEN HOUR AT ACTUAL GOLDEN HOUR ( ◠‿◠ ) COME ON! pic.twitter.com/FPzuj0bX1j — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) April 14, 2019

Musgraves’ first Coachella concert was heavy on selections from Golden Hour and 2015’s Pageant Material. There was a moment when she danced with Insta-famous grandma, Baddiewinkle.

Musgraves will take her Oh, What a World tour to Australia and Japan in May. Additional festivals on her schedule include Bonnaroo, the Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands and Lollapalooza.

